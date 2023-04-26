Antonio Tiberi, Bahrain Victorius wants the cyclist who shot the cat – breaking latest news

Of Marco Bonarrigo

Antonio Tiberi, after shooting a cat from his home in San Marino, will terminate the contract with Trek-Segafredo. On him however is the Bahrain Victorius

A matter of days and Antonio Tiberia great promise of blue cycling for stage races, will terminate his contract with Trek-Segafredo. The great Italian-American team does not discount ethics and the Lazio runner who killed a cat with an air rifle last summer in a cruel target practice from the window of his home in San Marino — where he lives like many other athletes to take advantage of the tax advantages reserved for high-level sportsmen – he cannot continue to wear the team’s shirt. A Tiberi (sentenced in San Marino to a fine of 4,000 euros, ill-treatment is not a criminal offense in the Republic) the fact of having hidden the story for months and the long interview granted to the broadcast did not help Le Iene in which the 21-year-old (engaged in socially useful work in a kennel) tried to explain his gesture and apologize.

Bahrain-Victorius is also interested in Tiberi Sponsor Segafredo also subto protest actions by animal rights associations in its headquarters in Pianoro, in Bologna. Indeed, Trek has extended the suspension without pay (initially by only twenty days) and Tiberi never returned to racing after a promising season debut. The undoubted talent of the athlete (junior world champion in 2019 in the time trial) and the shortage of good riders for the big tours hyear to awaken the interest of many large teams willing to forgive a stunt that could cost the athlete even the loss of San Marino residence. At the forefront to welcome him there would be Bahrain-Victorius hunting for spare parts in a staff where the leaders (Caruso, Landa, Bilbao) are too advanced in age to guarantee success in a context of the highest level such as that of the Giro, Tour and Vuelta. Alex Carera, his agent, is already at work: the new contract could start on June 1 and settle the economic issues between the two teams in an amicable way.