Best Italian in the final classification of the Tour Down Under, the opening of the World Tour: eighth, 1’07” behind the winner Jay Vine. Second in the junior classification, just 10” behind Magnus Sheffield. Fourth in the last stage. If the good morning starts from Australia, then Antonio Tiberi can be optimistic: 2023 has started well. Whether it will continue ‘better’ is up to him. The important thing is not to start again with comparisons with Vincenzo Nibali (with whom he shares managers, brothers Alex and Johnny Carera) and things like that: the 21-year-old from Lazio from Trek-Segafredo doesn’t deserve them. No one deserves such a heavy burden and who knows when Italian cycling will find a rider of the level of the Shark, who retired at the end of 2022 after a phenomenal career. However, Tiberi has talent and must be followed with confidence, giving him time to grow: not all of them are precocious phenomena like Evenepoel or Pogacar.