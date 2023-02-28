Antonio Tiberi, a professional cyclist from Roccasecca (Fr) who works for one of the strongest teams in the world, Trek-Segafredo, ends up in trouble. Last November, the 21-year-old killed a cat in San Marino, a place where he has lived for some time, while he was testing an air pistol, he who has a passion for weapons. A passion and an action that were fatal to a poor cat owned by the Minister of Tourism of the Republic of San Marino, Federico Pedini Amati.

The story

A few days ago the court issued a definitive sentence: the cyclist was sentenced to pay a 4,000 euro fine for killing the cat. The judges’ decision was thus commented by Minister Pedini Amati: “The cat didn’t bother anyone, he had been with us for a long time. My daughter Lucia, three years old, loved it. You can’t kill a pet and get away with a 4,000 euro fine. I appreciated that the boy admitted the fact, but we don’t need to give these people residency.”

The uproar that this episode aroused prompted Trek-Segafredo to suspend Antonio Tiberi for three weeks, a rider who is back from a great start to the season after seventh place on the UAE Tour. In 2020 and 2021, the young Lazio rider was a Vincenzo Nibali’s room, and has always been considered one of the greatest talents in blue cycling, capable of winning the Junior time trial world championship in 2019 despite a mechanical failure at the start.

Blue hope of cycling

Most of Italy’s hopes for the future in the great stage races reside in Tiberi, but for now, he will have to skip important races such as the Laigueglia Trophy, the Tirreno-Adriatico and the Milan-Turin. Thus reads the press release issued by the team: “The team was unaware of the transgression and immediately suspended Antonio for a minimum of 20 days without pay. In addition to the fine already issued by the courts, the Team will donate Antonio’s suspended pay to a organization for the care, protection and rescue of animals. Trek-Segafredo wishes to reiterate its great disappointment with Antonio’s conduct. The team is committed to helping runners improve not only as athletes, but also as men and women. The team will work closely with Antonio to make sure he can improve personally, that he can express his remorse and that he can become a better person.”

For his part, Antonio Tiberi declared: “I agree with the fine received and with the suspension for three weeks, unfortunately I made a mistake. I apologize again to the Minister of San Marino, it was not my intention to kill the cat, it was an accident. I have not made the news public previously because I did not understand the gravity. All the prizes I will receive this year will be donated to an association that takes care of stray cats in San Marino and in my free time I will collaborate with them”.