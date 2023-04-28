ANTOŠ’S RAZOR: I was ashamed and physically embarrassed. What we performed was an insult to hockey!

Normally I was shy when I commented on the match. I thought to myself that it was absolutely terrible, that there was nothing to say about it. Really terrible. We got to a point where guys were just standing on the ice. After 20 seconds of standing in the defensive box, you are not able to react forward and can only go to substitute. You don’t have the pace of the game at all. You sit on the shifter, you sit. You climb onto the ice, you stand. After all, this is complete depravity!

I really felt physically embarrassed for the guys who were not to blame for this tactic. A match is actually a competition between two teams, in which physicality, skill, speed, tactics are used. We want to know how our 18-year-old players compare to the competition. And if we stop this competition with tactics alone, what will we see? That we will lose 1:4 and not 2:8? That four guys block shots well, but there’s no offensive effort or speed?! After all, that is the complete opposite of what we want in this age category.

I understand that none of us wants to be relegated so that Czech hockey plays in B, as has already happened in the past. But for God’s sake, what we saw against the USA, we can’t ask of the players. We should want speed, technique, finishing and mature tactics. What we showed was an insult to hockey for me!

I understand that coaches – especially in these championships – tend to be defensive in key games. But for that, several hours of training are needed so that the entire five can start counterattacks from the defensive box. We didn’t even try. See also Google is trying to make it faster for Pixel phones to install updates - Page 1 - Google Discussions

I don’t know how we could actually improve this defense as such. Maybe we could stand in the goal area at five, let ourselves be shot and wait for the opponent to take possession and win 1:0…

The players are also going to the 18-team championship to show off a bit, and if they don’t have the opportunity to go on the counter-attack and show their individual skills, we also take away the opportunity for them to assert themselves in the NHL draft. So if we wanted to make those guys as uncomfortable and at a disadvantage as possible on June 28th and 29th at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, we certainly did our best. With this tournament, we showed that we can only defend in the box, catch shots to the body, but the offensive skills were not there.

The current 18 through the eyes of Radim Rulík, who also visited the venue of the championship. Excerpt from the program PříklepVideo : Sport.cz

They say that the junior extra league should train us players for the U-18 World Cup, that only exceptional talents from the Chance league or the extra league, such as Eda Šalé from Brno or Jakub Dvořák from Liberec, will make it to the tournament. But the rest of the players are from overseas or European competitions. It was a bit of a surprise to me that there was no difference if Andrej Fábry from Sparta played, or Dominik Petr with Kuba Štancl from Finland or Sweden. The difference was not striking, but that was also perhaps due to the fact that we did not show anything at all offensively.

It is probably a surprise to everyone that the Slovaks beat the Finns and are in the semi-finals. But remember the beginning of the tournament, how they presented themselves against us. They played active hockey, they skated, they didn’t want to be static. And this is a clear signal for the future. I don’t really mind defensive tactics, but they should be active. The transition from defense to attack should be much faster. But there was nothing from us at all, this tournament was not successful at all.