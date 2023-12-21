Antwerp is right by the European Court of Justice: Belgian court must now consider ‘Belgian rule’

Brandon Mechele and Jorne Spileers both come from the youth of Club Brugge and are therefore ‘home-grown players’. — © Isosport

Royal Antwerp FC questioned the so-called ‘Belgian rule’ and was now heard. The European Court rules that the rule may conflict with both competition law and the free movement of workers and is now passing the case on to the Belgian court.

Jens Jacobs Thomas Franken

Source: BELGAToday at 2:54 PM

It is Antwerp that raised the alarm about the so-called ‘Belgian rule’. This rule imposes on Belgian clubs to include at least 6 self-trained players in the list of 25 core players. Antwerp believes that clubs are so limited in their choice to attract players and therefore went to the European Court of Justice. The reigning national champion was also heard there.

“As regards the free movement of workers, the Court finds that the rules at issue may lead to indirect discrimination on grounds of nationality, to the detriment of players from other Member States,” the European Court of Justice judgment reads.

The Court refers the case back to the Belgian court, which must make a judgment based on the Court’s interpretation. There is therefore no definitive ruling yet. For that reason, Antwerp did not yet want to respond.

Share this: Facebook

X

