OG Anunoby scores 29 points, Fred VanVleet produces 28 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 114-104 without ever giving up the scepter of command.

Pascal Siakam scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Jakob Poeltl finishes with a 12+12.

Toronto, ranked ninth, won its three-game season series with the Wizards and held a three-game lead over 11th-place Washington in the Eastern.

Both teams still have seven games to play. The Wizards, missing Bradley Beal (left knee) for the third time in a row and Kyle Kuzma (right ankle) for the fourth time in a row, have lost eight of their last ten games.