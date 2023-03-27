Home Sports Anunoby drags Toronto, Wizards in emergency and still ko
Anunoby drags Toronto, Wizards in emergency and still ko

Anunoby drags Toronto, Wizards in emergency and still ko

OG Anunoby scores 29 points, Fred VanVleet produces 28 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 114-104 without ever giving up the scepter of command.

Pascal Siakam scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Jakob Poeltl finishes with a 12+12.

Toronto, ranked ninth, won its three-game season series with the Wizards and held a three-game lead over 11th-place Washington in the Eastern.

Both teams still have seven games to play. The Wizards, missing Bradley Beal (left knee) for the third time in a row and Kyle Kuzma (right ankle) for the fourth time in a row, have lost eight of their last ten games.

