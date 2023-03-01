Home Sports Aouar mocks the rumors that link him to Eintracht
Aouar mocks the rumors that link him to Eintracht

Aouar mocks the rumors that link him to Eintracht

03/01/2023 at 21:11

CET


“Certain people know before I do where I will play next season… How strong!” the player wrote on Twitter

According to the French portal ‘Actu Foot’, the midfielder will join the German club this summer for five million euros

Year after year, the Olympique de Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar He is a regular on futures lists for other teams. Despite this supposed interest on the part of big European teams, the French player, who up to now has not fully met the expectations generated by the arrival of the first team of the OLHe has never changed teams.

Likewise, the midfielder faces a decision this summer that could mark his career. At the age of 24, in June he ends his contract with the Lyon. You won’t be short of offers. In fact, the French portal ‘Actu Foot’ reported on Wednesday that he would be about to sign for Eintracht in exchange for five million euros and a salary of 250,000 a month.

A publication that generated the player’s reaction on social networks. “Certain people know before I do where I will play next season… How strong! #nothingserious #I’m used to it,” he wrote Aouar on his personal Twitter account.

