Monaco driver Charles Leclerc, 25, is Ferrari’s runner-up in 2022. There is no doubt that it will be an exciting year for Charles to represent the face of the competition at APM Monaco.

The story about APM Monaco – it all started in Monte Carlo, Monaco in 1982.

The remarkable female founder Ariane and her son Philippe Prette are the main manufacturers of gold, diamonds and other precious stones for renowned jewelers around the world.

In 2012, with 30 years of perseverance, rich experience and exquisite craftsmanship based on the industry, the current CEO Philippe Prette and his wife, Chief Creative Officer Kika Prette jointly founded “APM Monaco”. The current vision has been realized thanks to their professional experience in the jewelery and fashion industry.

Today, APM Monaco is the number one brand in the fashion silver jewelry market.

APM jewelry is exquisite, it symbolizes Monaco and is synonymous with elegance, sophistication and luxury living. APM jewelry is fashion-forward, a fusion of street style, catwalk trends, pop culture and art.

APM brings the smile of southern France and advocates a positive, enthusiastic, pure and friendly way of life.

APM Monaco has more than 40 years of experience and history in jewelry manufacturing. It has 5 major production workshops and over 1,100 craftsmen. It has produced more than 2.9 million pieces of jewelry in 2020, and an average of about 1 million inlaid stones are created every day… “The jewelry To achieve the ultimate” is the vision of the brand, so craftsmanship is always the core of APM. All APM products are hand-produced in the brand’s own workshop, which also means that the quality of each link will be strictly controlled.

“Delicacy, Fashion, Smile” – this concept is always reflected in the brand creation, production, communication process, internal team and relationship with APM enthusiasts around the world.

APM Monaco jewelry works are avant-garde and unique, leading the trend of fashion development, so they are loved by stars, athletes and bloggers from all walks of life around the world; shining jewelry can be captured at various dinner parties, events and magazine covers. Zhang Jiani wears the Monaco series and the ETERNELLE series for a walk in South France in the afternoon, Chen Linong wears the MÉTÉORITES six-pointed star series to bring exquisite details and textures in a comfortable life, Xu Weizhou wears the Monaco series to release free tension…

In 2023, APM Monaco teamed up with Charles Leclerc, a driver from the Monaco F1 team, to shoot the latest April series Édition Spéciale at the Paris Hotel in Monaco. The uniqueness of this collection stems from APM’s desire to show its pride in Monaco: a collaboration with Monaco F1 team driver Charles Leclerc was imperative.

Charles wears Édition Spéciale pieces from APM’s signature jewels: Yummy, Monaco, Morse Code and Meteorites. The colors of these new jewelry creations are inspired by the current fashion and modern Monaco series: releasing the original colors of nature and the sparkling light of the warm sun shining on the waters of Monaco.

The strong color tension displayed in the jewelry is the key to making an impression, and it is also a symbol of APM and Charles’ attitude to success: perseverance and endless creativity.

“As a brand from Monaco, we are very proud to partner with Charles, a friendly collaboration between us is certain, with the aim of bringing more honor to our Monaco origins and contributing to the image of the Principality. This is A very pleasant and perfect fit.”

Kika Prette, Chief Creative Officer, APM Monaco