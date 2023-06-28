Apollo Neuro: Can a wearable device reduce stress?

Apollo is an innovative wearable device, developed by neuroscientists and doctorsThat aims to optimize heart rate variability (HRV). Elevated HRV is essential for adapting quickly and coping with stressful situations. Several healthy habits such as quality sleep, regular exercise, a balanced diet, and satisfying interpersonal relationships can help improve HRV.

The effectiveness of Apollo is supported by company-sponsored scientific studies, whose results are accessible to all. Additionally, the company cited more than 50 academic sources to back up its scientific claims.

Apollo steps in when HRV is low, indicating difficulty managing stress. The people with low HRV often experience sleep problems and fatigue during the day. In these situations, Apollo comes into play by emitting slight vibrations that stimulate the activity of the nervous system. Some vibrations are designed to increase alertness and provide a surge of energy, while others promote relaxation and deeper sleep.

To understand how it works, it is important to know our nervous system, in particular the autonomic nervous system (ANS), responsible for regulating heart rate and other vital functions.

The sympathetic nervous system controls the “fight or flight” response by activating in stressful or dangerous situations that require immediate attention. During this response, heart rate and blood pressure increase, blood flow is directed to the heart and other parts of the body, and digestion slows down. This branch of the nervous system can be regarded as a natural survival mode.

The parasympathetic nervous system, on the other hand, helps to relax when there is no immediate threat, allowing you to save energy for when you need it. When the parasympathetic branch comes into play, heart rate and blood pressure decrease, promoting relaxation.

It is essential to maintain a balance between the two branches of the nervous system. Excessive sympathetic activity can lead to high levels of stress, low HRV and negative health consequences, such as sleep problems, anxiety and depression.

Apollo offers seven vibration modes, each designed to optimize HRV interacting with the sympathetic or parasympathetic nervous system, depending on whether you want to stay alert or relax.

Apollo control is via a mobile app. While the device has buttons to adjust the intensity, the seven vibration modes are selected through the app itself.

Modalities that increase energy levels are relatively intense, while relaxation modalities are gentler and calmer. Intensity can be adjusted in 5% increments, and session lengths can be customized from 30 minutes to two hours, depending on the selected mode.

Apollo’s seven modes are as follows:

Energy and Awakening: increases heart rate and promotes vivacity in the morning.

Clarity and Focus: stimulates attention and concentration during the day.

Social and Openness: improves mood and elevates energy before social interactions or work situations.

Reconstruction and Recovery: promotes relaxation after periods of physical or emotional stress.

Meditation and Mindfulness: induces a state of relaxation, also suitable for rest after work.

Relaxation and Relaxation: helps to relax in the evening before a night’s rest.

Sleep and Renewal: promotes deep sleep and nocturnal recovery.

After turning on Apollo, the selected mode is fully activated after a few minutes. You can even schedule your favorite modes to start automatically at certain times. The Apollo Neuro app allows you to make these programmings using the clock icon.

It should be noted that Apollo does not track health metrics itself. To monitor any changes in HRV or sleep patterns after using Apollo, you must use an additional monitoring device. Apollo is sleep tracker compatible Oura Ring and can sync with monitoring software Apple Health on Apple devices.

Visit the site: apolloneuro.com

