The National Anti-Doping Agency Germany (NADA) will appeal in the doping case Mario Vuskovic. She demands a four-year ban for the HSV footballer. Vuskovic was only banned for two years by the DFB sports court.

Stephan Oberholz, the chairman of the DFB sports court, explained that they “deliberately” deviated from the sentence actually intended for an epo offense (four years), when the verdict was announced last Thursday: “Mario Vuskovic is to be treated as a first offender, on the other hand, the analysis result shows only a small amount of Epo, so that structured doping cannot be assumed.”

NADA did not follow this line of argument and lodged an appeal with the DFB Federal Court.

HSV also wants to appeal

HSV and Vuskovic had also announced that they would appeal the verdict before the DFB federal court within a week. They’re asking for an acquittal. If the verdict is confirmed by the DFB Federal Court or if the penalty is even increased, the central defender would only have to go to the International Court of Justice for Sport (CAS).

A and B samples at Vuskovic positive

Vuskovic’s suspension is retroactive to November 15, 2022. Since then, the defender has been provisionally suspended. During a training check on September 16 last year, exogenous Epo was found in the A and B samples of his urine. The sports court did not allow a C-sample requested by the Vuskovic side. The defender denies having doped.

