Applause and whistle. Messi and Ramos farewell to PSG in the shadow of a goalkeeper fighting for his life

A big farewell to the stars. Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos played their last game in the colors of French PSG on Saturday evening. Both men were closely watched and they also got on the lawn with their children. But the main attention was focused outside the stadium. To the goalkeeper of the Paris club, Sergio Rico, who is fighting for his life in the intensive care unit of the hospital. The players started wearing jerseys with his name, even the banners of the fans gave an idea of ​​what is the central theme of PSG’s last match in the French league. The PSG team lost the last round match 2:3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

