Tadei Pivk from Tarvisio and Giuditta Turini from Aosta have signed the 2022 edition of the Delicious Trail Dolomiti, the event that combines mountain running with gourmet refreshments on the Ampezzo trails.

On the 43 kilometers of the track starting from Corso Italia and arriving in Pocol (3,100 meters of altitude difference), the two competed in the lead from start to finish. 4h24’46 ”the chronometric response for Pivk who preceded the South Tyrolean Daniel Jung and the Lithuanian Grinius Gediminas. Fourth place for Mario Colle from Cadore.

Refreshments at the Scoiattoli Refuge

«It was my first time on the Delicious Trail trail and I really enjoyed it» commented Pivk. «I immediately left strong; the first part was runable and the first 15 kilometers passed quite quickly, then the first descent came, I didn’t force it as it was slippery, but in the second climb I tried to make a difference. And I arrived at Falzarego a little tired, perhaps it would have been better to run a little slower because then there is the gallery and the steps are really challenging. Fortunately, a long descent takes you to the finish ».

Giuditta Turini, recent Skyrunning champion, completed her effort in 5h29’52 ”, eleventh overall. Place of honor for Barbara Giacomuzzi from Ampezzo.

«Last year I took part in the Short Delicious and I wanted to try the long trail that I really enjoyed, too bad only for the weather that didn’t allow us to enjoy the landscape», says the winner. «I immediately left strong and I found myself alone until the end. The most demanding stretch, but perhaps also the most suggestive, is the Lagazuoi Gallery; I suffer from a bit of claustrophobia, but in the end the holes in the rock gave me relief and allowed me to manage myself well. The most spectacular part are the Cinque Torri and the climb up to Nuvolau, a pity only for the fog, last year with the sun they were a marvel ».

In addition to the 43 kilometer race, the Delicious Trail also featured the Short Delicious Dolomiti (23 kilometers and 1,300 meters of elevation gain) and the new (starting from Val Badia) Medium Delicious Trail Dolomiti, 33 kilometers and 1,890 meters of elevation gain. In the Short the victory went to Alex Rigo and Ludovica Rossi, while in the Medium Marco Tramet and Pina Deiana won.

«It is the year of the restart, of normality, and finding the Delicious enriched by a third race fills us with joy and satisfaction». commented at the end Giovanni Menardi, from the organizing committee. «And it was a challenging edition from the weather point of view; after six uninterrupted years of sunshine, we also had to experience gray and cold. And we have shown that we know how to manage even slightly more difficult conditions well ».