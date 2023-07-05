Apple AirPods Pro: Health Features and Temperature Sensor Coming Soon

Apple’s next AirPods Pro may come with new features dedicated to health of users and may be equipped with a integrated temperature sensor. As reported by Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, the Cupertino company is currently working on these new features that could make the earphones even more interesting for consumers.

The ability to measure body temperature has recently been introduced in the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra, but having a similar sensor in the earphones could offer even more precise measurements than those obtained from the wrist. Also, Apple is considering the implementation of a hearing test, allowing AirPods to perform an audiogram, which in turn would allow the iOS operating system to adjust the power of the earphones for compensate for any hearing impairment. Currently, these functions can be obtained through third-party applications such as Mimi, but if Apple integrates them directly into its devices, it would be another example of the company adopting ideas from external developers.

In addition to these novelties, Apple is also exploring the possibility of market AirPods Pro as hearing aids, following last year’s FDA decision to make it easier to buy hearing aids without a prescription in the United States. As reported by Gurman, Apple has recently hired engineers experienced in this area to support the initiative.

However, Gurman warns that it could be some time before these new features are actually available, perhaps months or even years. In the short term, Apple plans to update the AirPods Pro with a charging case that features a USB-C connector, in line with the new common charging standard of the European Union. Despite this update, Gurman doesn’t expect a full rollout of a new generation of AirPods Pro in the near future, considering the company only released an update to the earbuds last year.

In addition to these hardware improvements, Apple also announced new software features for AirPods that will be introduced with the arrival of iOS 17. Among these will be the ability to silence calls with a simple press of the button and an improvement in the transition between devices. Gurman also suggests that Apple could permanently drop the price of second-generation AirPods from $129 to $99 in order to compete more effectively with more affordable all-wireless alternatives from Samsung and Sony.