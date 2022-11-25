On November 24, local time, MacRumors, an Apple-related news website, refuted rumors that, according to several people familiar with the matter, Apple has no plans to acquire the Premier League club Manchester United at this stage.

Regarding the rumors that Apple plans to acquire Manchester United, several people familiar with the matter said that the news is not true.

On November 24, local time, MacRumors, an Apple-related news website, refuted rumors that, according to several people familiar with the matter, Apple has no plans to acquire the Premier League club Manchester United at this stage.

The website’s senior Apple reporter Joe Rossignol tweeted: “I’m an Apple reporter, not a sports reporter. If you don’t believe me, laugh at me, but I have ample evidence that Apple is not planning to buy Manchester United.”

Image source: Twitter Earlier, Ben Jacobs, a reporter from CBS Sports, also said in a report that Apple is not interested in acquiring Manchester United, and the claim that they will make an offer is baseless.While there are no plans to buy Manchester United, Apple has been making forays into sports content, according to MacRumors.The company has teamed up with Major League Baseball (MLB) to broadcast weekly “Friday Night Baseball” (Friday Night Baseball) double-play games on Apple TV+ during the 2022 regular season and will be a key part of MLB for the next 10 years. Exclusive provider of major league (MLS) games.

The Daily Star previously reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook was interested in buying Manchester United for £5.8 billion (nearly $7 billion) and would work with the bank appointed to oversee the sale. Attend negotiations. The outlet did not cite any sources. So far, neither Apple nor Manchester United have responded to the rumors. See also Udinese, Cioffi's charge: "Let's think about getting 21 points"

The report said the Glazers initially asked for £8.25 billion (about $10 billion), but were told that was unrealistic in the current market. If Manchester United agree to be bought for £5.8bn, they will overtake Real Madrid and Barcelona as the richest club in the world.

Apple is willing to invest in a new state-of-the-art stadium for Manchester United, according to the Daily Star. Old Trafford, which Manchester United have used since 1910, is too old and will cost more than £1 billion to rebuild or refurbish Old Trafford.

A bid of £5.8bn is a huge sum for the sporting world and would break the record £4.25bn deal set by Chelsea in May this year. It was also a sizeable profit for the Glazers, who bought Manchester United for £790m in 2005. But for Apple, that amount is simply the company’s revenue from iPad products last quarter.

Apple, which has annual revenue of nearly £362bn, had an estimated net worth of £2tn as of this month. But the world‘s largest tech company doesn’t have experience with a football club the size of Manchester United.

On November 22, when the Manchester United club announced the termination of the contract with the star player Ronaldo, its official website announced that the board of directors is exploring a series of strategic options for the club, including new investment, sale or other transfers involving the company. Affected by the above news, Manchester United’s share price rose more than 40% in the past two trading days.

News of the imminent sale of the prestigious football club has attracted big-name investors from around the world, including British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, former Manchester United star David Beckham, Spanish billionaire Amancio O. Ertega et al. See also TvB, terrible freshman "Energy and athleticism is a magical moment"

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who founded petrochemicals giant INEOS, is also a lifelong Manchester United fan. Last season, he tried to buy Chelsea, but failed. Amancio Ortega is the boss of Inditex, one of the world‘s four largest fashion retail groups, and runs the fashion chain Zara. Ortega is rumored to have tipped off his interest in taking over Manchester United to executives.

David Beckham is open to talks with potential buyers of the football club, the Financial Times reports, with the former Manchester United star unable to buy Old Trafford on his own, but he could join a consortium of investors, Potential buyers may be happy to snap up the Red Devils legend.

According to the British “Guardian” report, Saudi Arabian Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Faisal said in an interview with British media that the government “of course will support any private company’s bid.” Premier League teams Manchester United or Liverpool”. He also said that he would like to see Ronaldo play in a Saudi club. Source of this article: The Paper, original title: “Apple’s acquisition of Manchester United was refuted? Foreign media say there is sufficient evidence that Apple will not buy Manchester United

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.