Appointments, the Meloni-Mantua line passes. So the prime minister has imposed the acceleration – breaking latest news

A full victory, but without tearing and without forcing. After days of tensions, stops and postponements, Giorgia Meloni manages to close the round of strategic appointments. The President of the Council imposes its solution for the top management of Rai, of Police and the Finance Police. Yet another postponement is not actually a postponement, because Palazzo Chigi has left a trace, in black and white, of the tormented understanding that locks Andrea De Gennaro in command of the Yellow Flames.

Given the fibrillation that marked the gestation of the dossier, a thread of caution is a must, but barring sensational twists at the next Cdm the Treasury minister will propose the name of De Gennaro, who just two days ago had taken on an informal temporary job. Guido Crosetto will give the “concert” in spite of himself and the green light will come from the ministers, with which the premier will be able to ensure full control of the state apparatus. «All the balls went into the pockets», is the satisfied comment of one iron melonian.

Giorgia Meloni, in line with Alfredo Mantovanohad decided right from the start that Vittorio Pisani, a name much appreciated by Matteo Salvini and Matteo Piantedosi, would take the place of Lambert Giannini as Chief of Police, before his term expired. And that at the same time the appointment of De Gennaro as general commander of the Gdf would have been made, considered by the president and the undersecretary at Palazzo Chigi the most suitable personality to keep the command group together. Mantovano, who met De Gennaro at the Viminale when he was Undersecretary of the Interior and the brother of the former Chief of Police (Gianni De Gennaro, ndr) was a member of the Central Commission on Protection Programs, it took more than a good word. The basic idea that inspired the premier is the need to mark the break compared to the past, identifying new institutional subjects to rely on. The substance of the duel can appear brutal: with the Chief of Police is close to the Leaguethe commander of the Finance Guard it can only be appreciated by Brothers of Italy. At Palazzo Chigi there is only one word to describe it: «balance».

But Giorgetti and Crosetto got in the way, first of all for a question of method. The choice of the head of the yellow flames falls by right to the head of the economy and the minister of defense has the honor and burden of countersignature. Arm wrestling, always denied by Palazzo Chigi as by the Mef, went on for days. Giorgetti had doubts about the profile of the successor of Joseph Zafarana, enough to let you know you have consulted the Quirinale. “But he was never against De Gennaro,” the collaborators assure.