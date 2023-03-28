Aprilia Racing e Lifenet Healthcare today announce an important collaboration agreement. Thanks to this partnership, signed for the 2023 racing season, the entire Aprilia Racing team, the only team among all the Moto GP teams, will have a staff made up of first-rate doctors and physiotherapists available for every need, both during the grands prix and during the interval and preparation periods. The Lifenet logo, declined for the occasion as “Lifenet.it” is present on the new livery of the bike as well as on the riders’ overalls.

Lifenet is a rapidly growing healthcare group, which employs more than 1,500 people, active with ten structures including hospitals and outpatient centers in Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Lazio.

He will support all Aprilia Racing employees and direct collaborators throughout the current year, dealing with prevention, medical diagnosis and therapy, health monitoring.

In each circuit, the Aprilia Racing staff will have a dedicated assistance area and a highly qualified team of doctors and physiotherapists led by Franco Perona, Chief Medical Officer of Lifenet, able to find the most effective possible response to any type of health problem and guarantee the timely physical recovery of riders, technicians, mechanics and in general of all members of the Noale team.

“Never as in this season, with the addition of the Sprint Race on Saturday, the psycho-physical fitness of the MotoGP team members will be put to the test – declares Nicola Bedin, Lifenet CEO – We will be proudly alongside the Aprilia Racing team to help achieve and maintain the best performances. Excellence, innovation, passion, teamwork are just some of the values ​​common to Aprilia and Lifenet, two companies that aim for continuous improvement.”

“The constant on-track support of a specialized medical team was one of our goals – he confirms Massimo Rivola, Chief Executive Officer of Aprilia Racing – We were able to achieve it thanks to the partnership with Lifenet. Our sport is becoming more and more demanding, not only for the riders but for all the staff on the track. Already during the pre-season preparation we have experienced first-hand the expertise of Dr. Perona and his work group, a real added value for our team. I am sure that during the 2023 Championship, the support of Lifenet will allow us to maintain the level, even physical, required by the modern MotoGP.”

“MotoGP is the most demanding two-wheeled sporting competition in the world. The drivers and team members are called to epic feats, which are made up of small and large gestures, inside and outside the pits – conclude Franco Perona, CMO Lifenet – We will always be by their side for any eventuality, both with professionals and technologies on site, and being able to draw, where appropriate, on hyper-specialist skills at an international level through telemedicine”.