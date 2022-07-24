Home Sports “Apu alla friulana is a source of pride, today’s young people identify with us”
Sports

"Apu alla friulana is a source of pride, today's young people identify with us"

by admin
“Apu alla friulana is a source of pride, today’s young people identify with us”

The captain of the new team: “The goal is to make Udine dream as much as possible”

SiMone Narduzzi

July 24, 2022

Tommaso Fantoma is a new player from APU: this was announced by the same Juventus club through a press release that appeared yesterday on the club’s official channels. The wing born in 2003 arrives from Allianz Trieste through the loan formula, an appreciated method, and has already been used several times by the two regional companies over the last two years. After Matteo Schina, Lodovico Deangeli (2020/21) and Marco Pieri (2021/22), here is a new prospective athlete coming to the court of coach Matteo Boniciolli. From Pontedera, in the province of Pisa, Fantoma measures 197 centimeters. Last season he collected fifteen present between Serie A and Supercoppa then dividing himself between Under 19 Excellence and Men’s Serie C Silver.S.N.

