The Apu Old Wild West embraces its audience again and does so on the occasion of the match most felt by the fans, the derby with Trieste. It is played at 20.45 and is the second semifinal of the 6th Memorial Pajetta, which honors the memory of the mother of Juventus president Alessandro Pedone. It is only pre-season, the legs are packed with preparation and the teams are still running in, but in a challenge like this no one is going to lose. Previously, at 6.15 pm, Franco Ciani’s Reale Mutua Torino faces Umana Venezia (without the Azzurri Spissu and Tessitori) in the other semifinal. Up for grabs is also the Mario Bortoluzzi award for the MVP of the tournament.

After breaking the ice against San Vendemiano, Udine raises the bar and measures itself against an opponent of a higher category. An excellent testing ground for the new set-up with the double play, even if the Argentine Whelan has his days numbered (the trial period expires on Sunday, it is difficult for him to get the contract) and the roster is not the definitive one. Sherrill’s impact with Italian basketball has to be verified, while the Mian-Gaspardo couple offers ample guarantees. Compared to Monday’s simulation in Tarvisio there will be two more rotations: Palumbo, on his absolute debut in Juventus, and the confirmed Mussini have disposed of their respective health problems and are at Boniciolli’s disposal.

The technical director and senior assistant coach of APU, Alberto Martelossi, will present tonight’s derby. «The Memorial Pajetta represents a very important moment for the company, this year we offer four high-level teams. This derby with Trieste represents an interesting technical moment for us. From now on, between tournaments and the Super Cup we will only find opponents ready and eager to make a good impression. As far as our path is concerned, it is clear that we are working and we are fully loaded with preparation: we cannot be brilliant, but we want to start showing our face ».

Yesterday evening at the Riviera restaurant in Pradamano a dinner was held with the sponsors and on this occasion the Apu managers unveiled the Hospitality project that will be built in the space adjacent to the Gold parterre of the Carnera sports hall. A multipurpose area reserved for commercial partners, active both during the week and during matches, created by Pratic Spa, opening scheduled for October.