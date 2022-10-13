From the 1-3-1 defense to the Princeton model attack. Last Saturday against San Severo coach Boniciolli drew another winning card from the deck during a complicated game and now he knows he has something more than a simple joker in his hand.

An awareness made explicit in the post-match statements: “We will become more and more familiar with the Princeton system, which made us win the game in the second half,” the Bianconeri coach said to the microphones.

A bit like what happened in February, when brushing off Dan Peterson’s 1-3-1 he recovered eleven points in the last quarter in Turin.

The Princeton attack, better known as Princeton offense, is a very dynamic type of game and is particularly used in the United States.

It takes its name from Princeton University, where from 1967 to 1996 he coached Pete Carril, the historic inventor of this type of attack used with great success in the NCAA championship: it was always he who introduced him to the NBA in the late 90s, when he became assistant coach of the Sacramento Kings.

Carril died last August at the age of 92, but his Princeton offense (on which several books have been published, even in Italy) makes him practically immortal.

In the case of the Apu, the choice of this scheme is the daughter of the different tactical approach wanted by Boniciolli this season. The men have changed, Udine has a new philosophy of play, two American guards who like to develop a racing basketball and a player like Gaspardo, who deployed as a small forward becomes absolutely unstoppable in the A2 series.

One of the main characteristics of the Princeton offense is the great work of cross cuts: skilled passers and long skilled players are needed in the game in front of the basket, and in this sense Udine has the right men to apply this system profitably.

To simplify the understanding of the Princeton attack to the less accustomed, it is sufficient to remember the type of action that allowed the APU to knock out San Severo: the number “3”, in this case Gaspardo, goes to play in the low post and allows the long to move away from the basket, opening the area. “Gas” receives the ball and discharges out for the long, in this case Esposito, who can shoot from the perimeter with their feet on the ground and therefore with a high percentage shot.

The bianconero “paisà” has a polite hand and has produced a 3/3 game breaker, but there are also other advantages that can be exploited with the cuts and a series of quick passes. For this we expect to see an increasingly sharpened Princeton offense by the APU.