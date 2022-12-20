Home Sports Apu, Boniciolli returns against Ferrara: the Mian-Mussini duo close to the sale
Sports

by admin
Not even the time to metabolize the defeat of Lecce, that there is already to prepare a new game in Apu Old Wild West home. The Juventus group has returned from Puglia, on Tuesday 20th they return to the gym with Thursday’s match against Ferrara in their sights.

STALL

Leading the Udinese team against the Estensi will be coach Matteo Boniciolli again, now recovered from Covid. No turnaround, in fact, as regards the technical staff. It goes on like this despite the third consecutive defeat and a clear disconnect in the locker room.

The coach is convinced that he will be able to win again from the matches the day after tomorrow and on 29 December against Cantù in the Cup, then in January Gentile will be the extra weapon. The club seems willing to trust him again, although rumors of a new survey for “Pino” Sacripanti continue to bounce from Lombardy, one of the few coaches of a certain thickness still free on the market.

REVOLVING DOORS

All while looking at the incoming market with one eye and the outgoing one with the other. Alessandro Gentile’s arrival in Udine for medical examinations has been postponed until tomorrow, the player from Campania should stay in the city for two or three days: his debut is expected in late January.

They seem to have the suitcase ready in two, among the current components of the roster. One is Fabio Mian, for whom there seems to be an interest from Treviso on the upper floor. The other is Federico Mussini, who ended up in the stands against Nardò on Sunday.

See also  Three points hunt: Udinese tries again away to Empoli

SKY BLUE

A little satisfaction in a dark moment comes from Tommaso Fantoma, who has been called up for the Under 20 national team meeting in Brescia from 27 to 29 December.

It is the right reward for the growth of this boy who arrived on loan from Trieste: against Ravenna and Ferrara he did well in the starting lineup, then mysteriously returned to the bench in the last three games.

