UDINE. In the Apu Old Wild West in search of an identity there is a player who can solve some problems for coach Boniciolli. We are talking about Ethan Esposito, who arrived on tiptoe in the summer of 2021 and able to impose himself thanks to his continuity of performance, so much so that he earned the Blue jersey of the experimental Under 23 national team.

THE RISE

In the 2021/22 season, in a light Apu in the wing sector, the “Paisà” immediately achieved a good playing time. In 46 official matches played between Supercoppa, Regular Season, Clock Phase, Italian Cup and Play-off, only on three occasions has it fallen below 10 minutes of use. The turning point came in the second round of the Green group of A2, when his playing time almost doubled: from 11 to 20 minutes on average. A concrete player, able to combine solidity with a certain tactical flexibility, he convinced both from “4” and, if necessary, from “5”, a role in which he covered several open flaws due to the unsolved problems of fouls of Brandon Walters.

FIXED POINT

The club has great confidence in Esposito and has shown it immediately, locking him in Udine with a contract until 2024. His performance has rewarded the choice of the Juventus management, and last June, despite the burning defeat in the play-off final with Verona, the Italian-American player had something to smile about. The call of Ramondino in the Italy Under 23 and the new Juventus season on the horizon (he was one of the five confirmed of the eleven seniors) have made him a staple of APU 2022/23.

NEW DIMENSION

The Old Wild West born in the summer has yet to find its tactical role, due to the inclusion in the race of Briscoe. Boniciolli in the Super Cup has made many experiments, often trying Gaspardo from “3”.

In a quintet with three longs, Esposito certainly has more space, thanks to his defensive skills and his flexibility. So far, however, some ailments have slowed him down a bit. Esposito must find full physical condition (after all we are only in September) to return to being an important wild card for Boniciolli, in a team that is having difficulties in rebounding. His name is Ethan Esposito, he can be the tactical key of a team that wants to fly again.