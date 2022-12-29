Apu Old Wild West will not be able to defend the Italian Cup won last March 13 in Roseto degli Abruzzi in the Final Four.

Matteo Boniciolli’s team sees its race end in the first knockout round, or in the quarterfinals against Cantù. He does it in the worst way with an impalpable performance, not the first of this year, which he must make us think about.

Gentile has just arrived, Monaldi has remained working in Udine, but will these grafts be enough to put the boat back on the waterline? From what we saw yesterday, absolutely not.

And one wonders what the absence on the bench of the technical director Alberto Martellossi means, sitting in the parterre.

Boniciolli decides to leave with Gentile in the starting five as a 3 and around him puts Sherrill, Briscoe, Antonutti and Cusin. In the first quarter Udine sees Cantù’s basket as big as the eye of a needle.

The percentages are eloquent: 4 out of 16 for the black and whites while the hosts have a warm hand (8 out of 14). It’s a matter of defensive intensity, a quality that the Apu doesn’t field, of choices (Pellegrino who immediately shoots from outside after a few seconds) and open shots that just don’t go through. Cantù loses three consecutive balls in attack but the lead never drops below twelve points.

There is an action at the end of the last quarter that is emblematic of the “depression” that the Apu is going through: Hunt makes 0 of 2 on the line and on the rebound Esposito manages to foul Da Ros who makes his free throws 2 of 2 .

The inertia of the match does not change in the second quarter, Udine relies on Briscoe who, however, is contained very well and pushed into error by the Cantù defense (just 2 points for him at the long interval), Sherrill unlocks herself with two shots from the arc and Antonutti puts together three baskets that give Udine the illusion of being able to return (38-26) thanks to a 9-0 run. However, it is, in fact, only an illusion.

Nikolic first stops Gentile and then on the other side places the bomb of 40-26.

The other emblematic episode of this bitter evening is the foul that Pellegrino commits two hundredths from the siren on an opponent who tries to shoot from over twenty meters away: three free throws given away and Udine which in an amen finds itself again within 21 (49 -28). It can be called in many ways: frustration, lack of lucidity, the fact is that the product proposed by the Friulians is of poor quality.

There is no harmony, there is no fluidity of play, there is no pleasure in passing the ball that was seen last year. And the zero in the free throw box in twenty minutes (against the ten in the San Bernardo) is another fact that shows how badly the opponent’s basket was attacked.

Cantù who starts the third quarter with an ultra-luxury Bucarelli: three triples and Udine is doubled (62-31 after 22’52”). The only one who puts a little heart into it is Antonutti. Bucarelli looks like Doncic and continues to pierce the Friulian retina – the triples in the fourth are five consecutive, the points scored 19 – and the gap reaches 32 points (68-36).

Boniciolli no longer sends Gentile onto the field (autonomy is what it is and there is no need to risk injuries), and leaves Briscoe on the bench for a long time with his worst performance in black and white. The last quarter is agony.

It ends with a minus 17 (81-64) but the substance does not change. And there are many reflections to be made.