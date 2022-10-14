UDINE. The temperature rises in series A2. After two days of the championship, there are eight teams still unbeaten in the two groups and the calendar begins to propose the hot challenges, that is, the direct clashes.

RED GROUP

Here the teams with full points are four, but within seven days there will be skimming at the top. It starts on Sunday with Unieuro Forli-Tesi Group Pistoia, who are confirming themselves as credible contenders for the podium in this group.

Apu Old Wild West and Tramec Cento, the other two teams with full points in the Red group, face off at Carnera on Saturday 22nd October. Both are expected by a spin and could continue the march head up to face to face: Udine is on stage in Chiusi, Cento hosts the freshman Rimini.

GREEN GROUP

The first important crossroads is arriving on Sunday, with the expected Lombard derby between Pallacanestro Cantù and Vanoli Cremona. They are the only teams with 4 points and they have already faced each other in the semifinal of the Super Cup, with a clear affirmation of the Vanoli of coach Demis Cavina.

It will be another music, both because Sacchetti has recovered some players who were injured in the previous September, and because the Canturini will enjoy the home factor.

The week after there is another Lombard derby to be savored: Cantù receives Treviglio, another undefeated team, having won the only match played, just like Trapani. The Green group, in fact, has an odd number of teams.

HEAVY POINTS

It is true that we are just on the third day and the games will be played later, but the championship formula makes direct clashes very important.

In the second phase, in fact, the results of the matches played against the teams of the same classification bracket are maintained: the first three, then the teams from fourth to sixth place and on like this until the ample poule salvation.

It is all too easy to imagine that Cantù and Cremona, for example, will end up in the Yellow group of the best, where Udine will also be there except for twists. They are therefore two points that are worth four, and the same could be said for those at stake on the fourth day between Apu and Cento, but also on the sixth between Apu and Fortitudo and the eighth between Apu and Pistoia.

Absurdly, it is better to lose points against a central or low-ranking team than to come out of a direct match empty-handed. Antonutti and his teammates know this and are preparing for a series of races in which it will be possible to give a signal to the championship.