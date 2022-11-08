Return to home victory thanks to an orchestra rehearsal for the Old Wild West. The bianconeri have folded Fortitudo by exploiting once again the richness of their roster and now the ranking winks at Antonutti and his associates: by winning in Mantua, they would hook Pistoia at the top, given that the Tuscans have already played the match of the 7th day .

THE GROUP’S PRAISE

In the bad luck home match with Cento, characterized by heavy absences due to Covid, more than a few APU players left something to be desired, so much so that in the last quarter Briscoe went on his own, almost alone touching the sensational comeback.

Against Fortitudo Udine has achieved a team success, with ten players to sign and above all six in double figures for evaluation.

There was an empty pass in the third quarter, but in the end it all adds up. Apu higher than shooting (49% vs 43%) in rebound (36-33) and in all other productive items: points from turnovers (12-4), scored in the area (36-20), from second shots (11 -7) and from the bench (43-25).

NEW BALANCES

Sunday’s race also said that after two months of work, balance and hierarchies are changing. Mian’s grandstand by technical choice is the sign that there are no untouchables in this team, and in this regard we believe that a “stop and go” could also be good for a Gaspardo so far far below expectations.

Reverse path for Nobile, one often combined with the word “turnover”. Last year he missed the Coppa Italia final and two of the four play-off finals with Verona, this summer he seemed destined for frequent stands. “Vito” is becoming indispensable thanks to sweat and sacrifice: with the Fortitudo he has been surgical for three years, but it is above all his defensive application on the most dangerous outside that makes him a key pawn in Boniciolli’s chessboard.

Also pay attention to the metamorphosis of Captain Antonutti. He is the least used senior (14 ‘of average employment), but he does not lack the contribution of quality and experience. No one else, in A2, can boast a tenth man of such thickness. –

