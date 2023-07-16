Aramco Team Series London: Nelly Korda leads after two rounds

Nelly Korda carded an eagle, two birdies and a bogey in the final six holes-9 N Korda (US); -4 N Garcia (RSA); -3 S Bringner (Swe), Y Onishi (Jpn); -2 C Hull (Eng), L Harm (Ger), N Iturrioz (Spa) Selected others:-1 G Hall (Eng); +1 E Young (Eng), A Dimmock (Eng)Full leaderboard

Nelly Korda leads by five shots after the suspended second round of Aramco Team Series London.

The American carded a four-under-par 69 to move to nine under at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire.

England’s Charley Hull, who shared the overnight lead with Korda, slipped to two under – tied for fifth – with a 76.

South African Nicole Garcia is second on four under, with Sweden’s Sofie Bringner and Japan’s Yuri Onishi in a share of third a shot further back.

Play was stopped on Saturday because of thunder and lightning before resuming later in the afternoon, although two teams did not complete their rounds.

Korda began with a birdie on the opening hole and made an excellent eagle on the 15th.

Georgia Hall’s team are top of the group leaderboard on 24 under par, with Hull’s team one shot behind.

Team Hall – also featuring Scotland’s Kylie Henry, Wales’ Lea Anne Bramwell and amateur Michael Austick – went round in 10 under, which included a birdie on 17 and eagle on 18.

“Obviously I’m very happy with that,” said Hall. “It is extremely breezy out there and my three wood only went 200 yards.

“We’ll see where we are at at the end of the day.”

Henry said: “I’m not so sure it will be enough because there are still so many holes to be played out there for so many people. It’s a bit of a wait-and-see.”

The tournament finishes on Sunday.