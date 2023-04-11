The Aramón Group ends the season with an influx of close to 1,100,000 skiers

Aramón consolidates its position in the market within an atypical season and is positioned as a reference destination in winter

The Aramón Group resorts have finished the ski season this weekend making a satisfactory balance. With a figure that is close to 1,100,000 skiers, the influxes of the Group are consolidated which maintains its position as one of the favorite winter destinations in the national market.

The first snowfalls, at the end of November, allowed the season to start on December 3 in Formigal – Panticosa and on December 6, in Cerler. At Christmas, although the weather conditions were not favourable, both stations remained open. He intense work to keep the winter centers in the best conditions favored the tourism sector of the Benasque and Tena valleys to maintain these significant dates of high occupancy.

The snow that has fallen and the low temperatures registered as of January 8 have provided exceptional snow quality in almost the entire ski area of ​​the resorts. These conditions were maintained until the middle of March and the influx of skiers was exceptional, especially on weekends in a month of February that has been described as ‘record’. These figures were reflected in the territory and the Tena Valley, for example, registered the highest tourist occupancy figures on those dates, above other winter destinations.

For their part, the Javalambre and Valdelinares stations, with a significant absence of rainfall, opened their doors in January. In both centers a great effort was made to start up the facilities and when the conditions were favourable, one hundred percent of their ski areas were snowed with a historic result in terms of the influx of skiersespecially in February.

The agency Viajes Aramón has also contributed to all this, establishing this season a record number of travelers and service users of the tourist companies in the valleys in which Aramón operates.

The Aramón Group, at the end of this season, has exceeded the average number of skiers of the last ten seasons confirming its role as an economic and social engine of the valleys in which their stations are located.

The digital experience in Aramón

The Grupo Aramón app has positioned itself as one of the main channels for recharging ski passes. Of all the digital recharges that customers have made47% have been done through the platform. This tool, which provides skiers with numerous data on their experience, is the third most downloaded sports app in Spain.

Throughout the ski season, more than 720,000 app sessions have been opened on different ski days. In addition, the data provided by this tool indicate that its users have traveled around half a million kilometers in the stations of the Group and that his favorite slopes are Anayet, in Formigal-Panticosa; Basibe in Cerler; Amanaderos in Javalambre and Bambolia in Valdelinares.

beyond ski

As “experts in fun”, the Aramón Group has celebrated activities that go beyond skiing. Thus, the experiences of sleeping under the stars – Las Mugas – dining in a unique setting at 1,900 meters above sea level – La Glera or El Bosque – or sledding down the slopes – Tobogganing or Snowy Sleighs – allow you to experience the ski resorts and the landscapes, in another way. This season it has become clear that, in addition to skiing, the special activities attract a very wide range of skiers.

The ‘Learn to ski’ program has been very well received with a large number of people who have learned to ski for free in Javalambre and more than 600,000 impacts of the audiovisual ‘pills’ Created to offer advice, through Aramón’s Youtube channel and its social networks, and hand in hand with Ibercaja, to those who take their first steps in skiing.

In addition, all the resorts have held events on designated dates such as New Year’s chimes and torchlight descents, Carnival costume contests, Valentine’s Day or World Snow Day with little skiers.

Sport for all people

The Aramón Group has organized competitions and sporting events at its stations as a way of promoting sport and developing athletes.

During the 22-23 season the initial schedule of tests has been maintained and the stations have hosted some twenty sports competitions officials in different categories and modalities highlighting, among others, the Pitarroy Trophy in Cerler and the 1st phase of the U-14 and U-16 Alpine Ski Cup of Spain. To these are added the social trophies and events that allow thousands of skiers to excel in each test and coexist promoting the values ​​of the sport from the ski resorts.

The Aramón Training Center, a pool of ski teachers, is already a reference center for carrying out entrance tests and official Sports Technician courses in medium and higher grades that certify the professionalism of the ski school instructors. This season, more than 260 applicants and students have passed through the centers of Cerler, Formigal and Teruel.

With the distribution of the Training Center in the different winter centers, it is easier for young people who live in the territory to have close access to training for professional development through skiing.

Ski resorts linked to musical culture

The cultural and musical activity of Aramón is getting stronger and this year it has opted for it with a great jump in the programming and the number of spaces for music. The list of international artists has put, especially Marchica, at the height of the great halls and dance music festivals. This programming after ski It has had producers and DJs of the stature of Claptone, Morten, Acraze, Yves, Nervo, Quintino or Carlos Jean.

In addition to major events such as Nevalia, the Bresh party, live music has had great protagonists such as Taburete, with its surprise concert with Mar de Frades, or Loquillo, with the concert as part of the Vive Latino Snow Weekend that was held in Panticosa .

Remáscaro, in Cerler, also consolidates its space in the Benasque Valley and Valdelinares has held a successful first edition of the Valdelinares Winter Session.

Besides of after skimusic has been the protagonist around the slopes, especially on the Cabaña Garmet Lounge by Mar de Frades terraces and the Boutique Sarrios by Veuve Clicquot terrace, where around twenty DJs have performed, including names like David Penn, Cristina Tosio, Maya or Juan Valente.

The Aramón Group makes this positive balance thanks to the work of a team that has reached 1,135 workers in high season and a group of collaborators with whom he shares his objectives. Now, as a company that reinvests all its profits in the activity itself, it is entering a planning period so that the impact of the activity in the territory continues to grow next season.