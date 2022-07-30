VIGEVANO

Almost complete squad for Florens Vigevano who returns to face the B2 series national championship.

The relentless work of the sporting director has reached two new appointments these days and one, once again, is a welcome return to the Vigevano jersey. It is that of the central Seda Arapi, class ’91, 1.79, who after the years in Florens, has successfully toured several teams in cadet tournaments.

“Nine years later, Seda returns to wear our colors, so his is also a pleasant return to the Florens jersey for us”, says Fabio Ricci. «She She is a very technical center whose strength is the balls played behind the setter which make her a classic“ C1 ”center. Seda is a girl with a positive and confident character, we think she could be the right place to add that little bit of experience, serenity and tranquility to our young group ».

Speaking of young people, the other graft is that of Elisa Maggi, born in 2004, 1.80: «Elisa is another athlete from the area that we are very happy to welcome among us. In the last two seasons of her spent in Certosa I have had the opportunity to see her very often at her work and to appreciate her qualities and potential as a young spiker. We believe he will be able to fit well into our context, take away some satisfactions and continue in the best way the important work of growth carried out up to now “, frames the situation Fabio Ricci who is now defining the last two pieces of the squad that will then be available to coach Stefano Colombo.

For now, the certainties are the two free Giorgia Colombo and Chiara Bonfanti, the central Seda Arapi, Elisa Armondi, Lucrezia Rossi, the forwards Federica Faverzani, Sveva Tonello, Irene Belletti, the setter Marta Gullì.

A couple of more pieces on which Fabio Ricci is working and the Florens squad will be complete and ready to offer itself as a high-end formation for the season of the return in the women’s B2 series.

Fabio Babetto