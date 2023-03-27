Home Sports Arcaplanet alongside the Dog Run – Sport Marketing News
Arcaplanet back on track with his four-legged friends for the second edition of the event Dog Runthe non-competitive race over a distance of about 1.5 km dedicated to dogs and pet parents, which will be held on April 1 during the Milan Marathon, in City Life.

The event will be held at 3.00 pm in the pedestrian area adjacent to the entrance to the Milano Running Festival, where four-legged friends of all breeds and sizes are expected, together with their companions, for an afternoon of sharing and of fun, sealed by the presence of a special guest, the Paralympic athlete Alexander Ossola.

At the end of the run there will be a further moment of meeting between animal friends and pet parents or companions, in the Pet area of ​​the Milano Running Festival, set up on the MiCo Terrace. Many surprises await guests at the Arcaplanet stand, set up for the occasion, where it will also be possible to pick up your own canvas shopper with gadgets made available by the sponsors of the Milano Marathon, the press release relating to Dog Run by Arcaplanet, as well as pencils and notebooks. The afternoon will also be enlivened by shows and exhibitions in partnership con Quattrozampeinfiera.

With this event, as well as on the occasion of many other initiatives, Arcaplanet strengthens the bond with Italian families and their four-legged friends, and is therefore committed to social issues to support the pet’s well-being, interaction and relationship with the system citizen.

To participate in the Dog Run it will be necessary to register via the website or on site at the Milano Running Festival MiCo on 30, 31 March and 1 April upon payment of a fee of €10 per dog-pet parent couple. Holders of the Arcaplanet Arcacard will be entitled to a €1 discount on the purchase of the ticket for participation in the event.

