Archery, for the fifth time Pernice is regional champion

More successes for the archer from Vittoria Francesco Pernice who, for the 5th time, won the title of regional champion in the Tiro alla Targa discipline, an archery specialty. The race was held last weekend in Trapani. Pernice scored 662 points, the highest score obtained among all the athletes who competed, even in the higher categories.

The athlete from Vittoria is back from another important result: he conquered the podium, again in the field shooting discipline, in the Olympic pupils specialty. This competition took place last week in Castel di Sangro, in the province of L’Aquila, where the thirty-second edition of the Italian Championship was held. Pernice competed in Vittoria’s “Arcieri Mediterranei” team.

Pernice is now continuing his training in view of the National Championships which will take place from 24th to 27th August in Seravezza (in the province of Lucca).

