There are five medals that propel Italy to first place in the medal table for nations of the World Cup archery campaign in Yankton (USA). The blues get on the podium nine times and confirm that they are the rulers of the specialty, in front of the hosts. This is also due to two Turinese who returned with their arrows with medals around their necks. Marco Morello (Air Force / Iuvenilia Archers) wins the world title paired with Chiara Rebagliati (partner also in life) in the Olympic Arco mixed team. The two archers beat France 81-78 in the final thanks to a sprint start with 21-20 in the first set. Morello closes the individual race in fifth position.

In the women’s under 21 Olympic the final is all blue with Aiko Rolando (Fiamme Oro / Arcieri Iuvenilia) beating teammate Roberta Di Francesco 57-56. A very balanced challenge so much so that the verdict comes in the last volley won 14 to 13 for Rolando, which earned her the individual gold in the recurvo and the mixedteam silver.