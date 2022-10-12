Home Sports Archery: gold medal for two people from Turin at the World Championships in campaign specialties
Sports

Archery: gold medal for two people from Turin at the World Championships in campaign specialties

by admin
Archery: gold medal for two people from Turin at the World Championships in campaign specialties

There are five medals that propel Italy to first place in the medal table for nations of the World Cup archery campaign in Yankton (USA). The blues get on the podium nine times and confirm that they are the rulers of the specialty, in front of the hosts. This is also due to two Turinese who returned with their arrows with medals around their necks. Marco Morello (Air Force / Iuvenilia Archers) wins the world title paired with Chiara Rebagliati (partner also in life) in the Olympic Arco mixed team. The two archers beat France 81-78 in the final thanks to a sprint start with 21-20 in the first set. Morello closes the individual race in fifth position.

In the women’s under 21 Olympic the final is all blue with Aiko Rolando (Fiamme Oro / Arcieri Iuvenilia) beating teammate Roberta Di Francesco 57-56. A very balanced challenge so much so that the verdict comes in the last volley won 14 to 13 for Rolando, which earned her the individual gold in the recurvo and the mixedteam silver.

See also  "A séance filmed at Casa Mollino is a tribute to a band that no longer exists"

You may also like

Underdogs Who Could Win The World Cup

Curling, cortinese bandiera in Canada with Constantini e...

Lone Wolf Shan Gu | Hit the score,...

AC Milan and the referees against in the...

Gu Zihao and Xie Erhao advanced to the...

Mount on Milan-Chelsea: “Surprised by the penalty, Tomori...

Juve in retirement until the derby: how it...

UEFA Champions League – Harland rests Mahrez and...

Jorginho: “This Napoli does not surprise me at...

UEFA Champions League | Ten-man AC Milan loses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy