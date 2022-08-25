From 26 to 28 August more than 600 archers will compete in the province of Treviso, as already happened in 2017

If the international season still has several arrows in its quiver such as the 3D world championships in Terni at the beginning of September, the field world championships in the USA and the world cup final in Mexico in October, the national summer season is preparing this weekend for the key event. on the calendar: the Italian outdoor championships. It is a dejavù, because from 26 to 28 August in Oderzo, in the province of Treviso, the challenges for the Italian class and absolute titles return, as had already happened in 2017.

At the municipal stadium Opitergium, on Friday and Saturday, about 600 archers representing 159 clubs will take the field. They range from the athletes of the youth classes (boys, students, juniors), up to the seniors and masters, passing through the archers of the national groups: the blues of the Olympic and the compound, the blues who have performed well in the recent European category in Great Britain and the Paralympic nationals who defeated the competition at the European para-archery in Rome at the beginning of August. Precisely for these appearances, top-level challenges are expected, especially in view of the finals that assign the absolute podiums for individuals, teams and mixed teams, which will take place on Sunday 28 August in an exceptional stage such as Piazza Grande, the main square of Oderzo. where stands the Torresin, a historical monument that characterizes the city. See also Norway: man armed with bow and arrow kills at least 5 people, then arrested

the defending champions — Defending the absolute Italian title won last year in Bergamo will be Marco Bruno in the compound division and the youth national team Andrea Nicole Moccia, who shoots for the home team Arcieri del Torresin, recently winner of the individual bronze at the Lilleshall European Championships and the continental title to junior teams with a lot of world records. The young Moccia last year had the better of the outgoing champion, the Paralympic athlete, Maria Andrea Virgilio in the final.

Defending the tricolor in the recurvo will be the Olympian Mauro Nespoli who last year won the playoff arrow on the blue Francesco Poerio Piterà. Among the women the outgoing champion is Vanessa Landi, who in Bergamo overtook the Paralympic athlete Elisabetta Mijno, who arrives in Oderzo after winning the European para-archery title obtained in Rome earlier this month. As regards the team titles, the direct clashes of the trio and mixed teams will be restored, not played last year due to the regulatory limitations due to the containment of the covid. The tricolors of 2021 were assigned taking into account the scores of the ranking round that had awarded the Kappa Kosmos Rovereto in the men’s compound, the Compagnia Arcieri Cormons in the women’s and the Montalcino Archers in the mixed. In the recurvo the Italian flag won among the men and in the mixed the Iuvenilia Archers and, among the women, the Archers of the Alps.

the program — Tomorrow, Thursday 25th August, the opening ceremony is scheduled at 6.30 pm at Palazzo Foscolo, while on Friday 26th we will take to the field at the Opitergium Stadium for the 72 ranking round arrows of the youth classes of the recurvo and of all the compounds. The assignment of class titles will continue on the morning of Saturday 27 August for the juniors, seniors and masters of the Olympic arc, while in the early afternoon all the individual and team eliminations will be played, up to the semifinals. Sunday 28 August closes with the assignment of the absolute Italian titles: in the morning those of the compound and in the afternoon those of the recurvo. The three days of competition will be broadcast live on the Fitarco youtube channel, while a summary of Sunday’s finals will be broadcast on Raisport. See also Archery, on Friday in Rome the thanks to the archers protagonists in Tokyo 2020

24 August – 19:14

