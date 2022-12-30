Next season’s international calendar will see the Azzurri engaged in the first qualifying matches for Paris 2024. Italy will host the continental field and 3D reviews in San Sicario Alto (To). There will be 11 National Federal Events, in addition to the Assembly at the beginning of March

The Blue Arrows rallies will take place throughout the winter, especially preparing for long-distance races to get ready for the outdoor season which represents a turning point in view of the qualifications for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris. The next season will in fact be full of events of extraordinary importance for the present and the future. The appointments that can guarantee Italy’s presence at the 2024 Olympics will take place in June, on the occasion of the European Games in Krakow and in August at the World Cup in Berlin. The objective is identical for the Paralympic national team which has two appointments to detach tickets for France: the World Cup in Pilsen (Cec) and the European Championships in Rotterdam (Ola), scheduled for July and August respectively.

A CHALLENGING SUMMER — It will be a fiery summer for the Azzurri, as the president of Fitarco, Mario Scarzella recently reiterated: "By now qualifying for the Olympic Games has become more difficult than winning a medal at the Olympics. It may seem like a paradox, but the level in the qualifying races is so high that almost nobody is sure of qualifying". But 2023 will not only host appointments to get to Paris 2024, there will be several intermediate tournaments to test the form of the national teams and, looking beyond the Olympic borders, Italy will once again be a protagonist at an organizational level with the European Shooting Championships di Campagna and the 3D Europeans which, for the first time, will be organized in the same place, one after the other, between the mountain scenery of Cesana Torinese and San Sicario Alto (To). The kick-off of the international season will be from 13 to 19 February with the European Indoor Championships in Samsun, Turkey, where the recurve, compound and barebow divisions, both senior and under 21, will be engaged. In last year's edition the Italy hoarded medals and will try to repeat itself on this occasion. Then the outdoor season will kick off with the first stage of the European Grand Prix scheduled in Lilleshall, Great Britain, from 3 to 9 April which will also assign passes for the 2023 European Games: Italy in 2022 has already obtained six qualifications in the recurve and one in the women's compound, but will also try to gain entry into the men's compound. The second stage of the Grand Prix will instead be from 29 May to 4 June in Umag, Croatia. The World Cup will kick off from 17 to 23 April with the first stage in Antalya, Turkey, followed by the second from 22 to 28 May with a venue that will be defined shortly by the international federation between Shanghai, China, or Dhaka, Bangladesh , the third from 13-18 June in Medellin, Colombia and the fourth from 14 to 20 August in Paris, an appointment also useful for the Olympic test event. The World Cup finals will be held from 21 to 24 September and, as in 2022, will be played in Mexico, but this time in the city of Hermosillo.

OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION — The key events of the season will take place in the middle of summer. The fundamental commitments pass through Krakow, for the European Olympic Games from 21 June to 2 July and the World Championships in Berlin, scheduled from 28 July to 7 August. It will be on these occasions that the qualifying tournaments for Paris will also take place: in Poland the continental passes are up for grabs and in Germany there will instead be the possibility of qualifying both teams, after Italy missed out on the first time the contribution of the male trio alongside the female one.

PARALYMPIC QUALIFICATION — The Paralympic national team will make its debut in the first stage of the European Cup in Nove Mesto from 14 to 21 May, a sort of warm-up for the competition of the year, also hosted in the Czech Republic: the World Championships in Pilsen, which will from 17 to 23 July, they will be giving away the first passes for the Paralympics. It doesn’t end here though, because from 14 to 20 August the Paralympic athletes will try to make it all the way to the European Championships in Rotterdam, Holland, where the continental cards will be assigned. The last international engagement will then be the final of the European Para-Archery Cup, for which we return to the shooting range set up in Nove Mesto, from 8 to 10 September. In this case, however, personal glory is at stake and not the ticket to Paris…

YOUTH SECTOR — Looking at the youth sector, the Azzurrini's outdoor season, after a first international commitment at the European Indoor Championships, will begin with the first stage of the European Cup in Catez, Slovenia, from 1 to 7 May and will continue with the second stage scheduled for 29 May to June 4 in Sion, Switzerland. The most important dates for the youth national team will be those ranging from 1 to 9 July, when the category World Cup will be played in Limerick, Ireland.

COUNTRYSIDE AND 3D — As regards the field and 3D disciplines, Italy has the task of confirming itself as a great protagonist in various aspects: if in 2022 it dominated in these disciplines, always conquering the first place in the medal table, after having excellently organized the 3D World Championships in Umbria, it will everything to confirm itself in the two continental reviews that it will host in Piedmont. Cesana Torinese and San Sicario Alto will in fact be the venue for both the Campagna and 3D European Championships: the former from 15 to 22 September, the latter from 23 to 30 September. It is the first time that two continental events are held consecutively in the same place: in this too Italy will lead the way, as it did in 2011 with the Outdoor and Paralympic World Championships hosted in the Stupinigi Palace. Other international commitments will be the European Master Games in Tampere, Finland, from 20 June to 2 July, the World University Games in Chengdu, China, from 28 July to 8 August and the Club Teams Cup in Belgrade, Serbia, last appointment of the year scheduled for 7 and 8 October. On these occasions, apart from the away match in China, these are competitions that do not involve the participation of the national team.

