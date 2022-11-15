At the delivery ceremony, there was a big party for the honor of the world champions
It is always important for an athlete to win. But the recognition that is obtained on the podium has an even more special flavor if it has earned a world title and it becomes even more so if the competitive victory is also worth recognition by the highest sporting authorities of a nation. After last winter’s world championship triumph at the Dubai Outdoor World Championships, the Paralympic archery champions have deserved the highest sporting honor conferred by Coni and the Italian Paralympic Committee. The great protagonists of the outdoor event held for the first time in the middle of winter in the United Arab Emirates earned it by putting the arrows in the center of the target 70 meters away Stefano Travisani, winner of the curved open mixed team gold and Vincenza Petrilli , who in addition to the title in the mixed with Travisani, also won the individual title and that in the “double” together with Veronica Floreno (but this is not a competition included in the Paralympics program, it does not give the right to the Collar). For the happiness of the president Fitarco Mario Scarzella and the technical director of the Paralympic national team Willy Fuchsova, present in person at what we can define the sport festival par excellence, among the many champions awarded in Rome in the monumental gymnasium of the University of Foro Italico were the two blue archers who lived a fantastic season. The ceremony, broadcast live on Rai 2, was held as usual by the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò and the president of the Italian Paralympic Committee, Luca Pancalli. Together with them, in one of the first official releases, the new Minister of Sport, Andrea Abodi, who said: “There is an organ of the body that perfectly indicates the state of our health: it is the heart. Mine, today , signals strong emotions “.
First times
Emotions that Vincenza Petrilli also experienced, called on stage by the presenters Arianna Secondini and Marco Franzelli: “This was the year of the first times -“ Enza ”smiled -. And of the first medals. I consider myself lucky because I had Stefano Travisani is a great point of reference. Together we have worked to bring home important results “. Results arrived a few months after the individual silver won on his debut at the Tokyo Paralympic Games … As for Travisani, there was a passage on one of Stefano’s sources of inspiration: Alex Zanardi. “I had the pleasure of meeting him – were the words of the blue archer -; Alex is one of many who gave me strength, in my worst moment. The strength to get up, get up and still be here. Two years later I I was able to meet him again at the ceremony of the gold collars and I was enormously surprised that he remembered me … “. In fact, it is not the first time that Stefano has received this honor: Travisani’s first Golden Collar dates back to 2017, the year of his debut at the Paralympic World Cup held in Beijing: also on that occasion the Lombard athlete transplanted to Veneto he had won gold in the mixed, but on that occasion with Elisabetta Mijno, the teammate with whom he also won the mixed team silver at the Tokyo Paralympics.

