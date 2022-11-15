It is always important for an athlete to win. But the recognition that is obtained on the podium has an even more special flavor if it has earned a world title and it becomes even more so if the competitive victory is also worth recognition by the highest sporting authorities of a nation. After last winter’s world championship triumph at the Dubai Outdoor World Championships, the Paralympic archery champions have deserved the highest sporting honor conferred by Coni and the Italian Paralympic Committee. The great protagonists of the outdoor event held for the first time in the middle of winter in the United Arab Emirates earned it by putting the arrows in the center of the target 70 meters away Stefano Travisani, winner of the curved open mixed team gold and Vincenza Petrilli , who in addition to the title in the mixed with Travisani, also won the individual title and that in the “double” together with Veronica Floreno (but this is not a competition included in the Paralympics program, it does not give the right to the Collar). For the happiness of the president Fitarco Mario Scarzella and the technical director of the Paralympic national team Willy Fuchsova, present in person at what we can define the sport festival par excellence, among the many champions awarded in Rome in the monumental gymnasium of the University of Foro Italico were the two blue archers who lived a fantastic season. The ceremony, broadcast live on Rai 2, was held as usual by the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò and the president of the Italian Paralympic Committee, Luca Pancalli. Together with them, in one of the first official releases, the new Minister of Sport, Andrea Abodi, who said: “There is an organ of the body that perfectly indicates the state of our health: it is the heart. Mine, today , signals strong emotions “.