Arc’Teryx Veilance Unveils 2023 Autumn Collection: Windproof and Breathable Attire for Urban Outdoor Enthusiasts

Arc’Teryx, a renowned outdoor apparel brand, has recently unveiled their latest collection for the urban environment through their branch line Veilance. The 2023 autumn series features a range of windproof and breathable clothing options, catering to individuals who enjoy outdoor sports while residing in the city.

One of the key highlights from this collection is the Altus Insulated Jacket. Crafted using windproof and water-resistant GORE-TEX and GORE C-KNIT™ materials, this jacket is equipped to endure even the harshest of weather conditions. Its robust construction ensures effective protection while maintaining breathability.

The Euler Insulated Jacket is another noteworthy addition to the collection. It boasts a slim fit, oversized pockets, a high collar, and incorporates Coreloft™ technology to provide a solid and insulated shell. Designed to combine functionality with style, this jacket is perfect for urban dwellers who seek both aesthetics and practicality.

Adding to the diversity of the range, the Mionn Insulated Shirt stands out with its unique combination of Coreloft™ and TerraTex™ nylon fabric. The shirt exhibits resistance against wind and fog, making it an ideal choice for unpredictable weather conditions. Additionally, the collection includes another Mionn thermal jacket, which utilizes the same materials but offers a different design. Featuring hand pockets, a low collar, and a zipper, this jacket prioritizes convenience and ease of use.

Excitingly, the first wave of the 2023 autumn series from Arc’Teryx Veilance has already hit the market and is available for purchase on the brand’s official website. Interested customers are encouraged to explore the collection and secure their preferred items.

Arc’Teryx Veilance continues to redefine urban wear by seamlessly blending outdoor performance with contemporary style. With their latest collection, they offer consumers a wide variety of choices, ensuring they can enjoy the best of both worlds – outdoor adventure and city living.

