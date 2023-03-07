Savea later apologized, saying that as a role model for the youngest, he regretted this gesture which clouded the victory of his team (39-33). The Disciplinary Committee indicated that it had given a warning to Savea for “unsportsmanlike play”, after deciding that his action did not deserve a red card. However, she explained that the combination of the yellow card and the warning amounted to a “persistent offence. » Savea, who made 70 appearances for the All Blacks, including four as captain, admitted after the game against the Hurricanes that he had lost control and said his father had scolded him harshly.