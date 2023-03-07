Home Sports Ardie Savea suspended a week after a threatening gesture
Ardie Savea suspended a week after a threatening gesture

Ardie Savea suspended a week after a threatening gesture

Ardie Savea was suspended for a week by the Super Rugby Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday after making a threatening gesture towards a Melbourne Rebels player during a game with his New Zealand Hurricanes franchise. wellingtons. The 29-year-old third line had received a yellow card just before miming with his hand a blade cutting a throat, a gesture found in one of the famous All Blacks hakas.

Savea later apologized, saying that as a role model for the youngest, he regretted this gesture which clouded the victory of his team (39-33). The Disciplinary Committee indicated that it had given a warning to Savea for “unsportsmanlike play”, after deciding that his action did not deserve a red card. However, she explained that the combination of the yellow card and the warning amounted to a “persistent offence. » Savea, who made 70 appearances for the All Blacks, including four as captain, admitted after the game against the Hurricanes that he had lost control and said his father had scolded him harshly.

