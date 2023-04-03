The Los Angeles Lakers have won their third straight victory with a 134-109 win over the Houston Rockets. Anthony Davis led the way with 40 points and nine rebounds. The purple and gold now sit half a game out of the sixth seed (guarantee playoff spot) in the Western Conference, where the Golden State Warriors currently stand at. Ric Bucher explains why the Lakers are not legitimate contenders to win the West.



A MINUTE AGO・Speak For Yourself・6:32