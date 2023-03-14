Home Sports «Are some of Binotto’s men leaving? It doesn’t bother me»- breaking latest news
«Are some of Binotto's men leaving? It doesn't bother me»

«Are some of Binotto’s men leaving? It doesn’t bother me»- breaking latest news
Of Daniel Sparisci

The team principal spoke about the changes and challenges that await him: «I have a project to carry on, let’s all stay focused»

Fred Vasseur tries to lower the tension around Ferrari on the eve of the second Formula 1 race, in Jeddah.

He chose to speak to the French press ahead of weekend engagements in Saudi Arabia. To Autohebdo he replied giving his version on the tensions between him and the CEO of Cavallino Benedetto Vigna. “I have never had so many powers and so much decision-making capacity as now.” And on the relationship with the top management he adds: «I would smile, if only these rumors didn’t have an impact on the team. But they don’t impress me: because I know what I want to achieve and I will achieve it.

I speak on the phone every day with John Elkann and Benedetto Vigna, I know what they expect from me». Then there is the chapter of the exits of some important figures, such as that of the aerodynamicist David Sanchez, whose role has been absorbed by Diego Tondi. But also others, non-technical, such as Gino Rosato and Jonathan Giacobazzi. «It is inevitable, some people who were very close to Mattia Binotto prefer to leave. It does not bother me. And there are others who for a moment feared for their future.” And here the reference could be to the number two Laurent Mekies, who was discussing a managerial role in Formula 1, in the structure led by Stefano Domenicali.

Vasseur then also replied on Charles Leclerc’s discontent after the first GP of the season in Bahrain, which ended with a withdrawal due to a problem with the hybrid part of the engine (control unit and battery pack, in Jeddah we will know if he won’t have to serve a penalty if he passes already to units number 3): «We all spoke together: Elkann, Vigna, the riders and I after the tests in Bahrain. And we’ll talk again after the Imola GP (21 May ed), the appointments are scheduled».

March 14, 2023

