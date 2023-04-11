Are the safe and stable operation of the hydropower facilities in the Asian Games Village meeting the requirements?Take a full stress test

Hangzhou Daily News The Asian Games Village, as the largest non-competition venue of the Hangzhou Asian Games, is an important guarantee for the successful hosting of the games. The Asian Games Village Operation Management Center conducted a full load test of the power distribution facilities from April 8th to April 10th, and conducted a water supply pressure test on the afternoon of April 10th. At the same time, the gas pipeline of the Asian Games Village was also ventilated smoothly on the same day.

This test is a “practical” drill for the operation of power, water supply and other facilities during the competition. It not only evaluates the basic support capabilities and levels of the operation team, but also lays a solid foundation for the smooth operation of the competition.

The full-load test of power distribution facilities is to simulate the power consumption during the competition. By checking the voltage, current and joint temperature of various electrical equipment under the “full load” working condition, the potential safety hazards such as over-temperature and low-voltage are checked, so as to ensure the power supply. Equipment is in good condition when operating at full capacity.

In an opening and closing station in the Asian Games Village, staff members are inspecting and monitoring various data. “This is the first joint power full-load test of the three villages (athletes village, media village, and technical officials village), involving a total of 12 20 kV lines, 15 switching stations, 94 power distribution rooms, 200 distribution transformers, 8726 power supply users.” Zhou Feng, Director of Qianjiang Power Supply Institute of State Grid Hangzhou Xiaoshan Power Supply Co., Ltd., said that the test results met the requirements.

During the test, the staff carried out uninterrupted inspections in strict accordance with the test plan, comprehensively grasped the heating stability and safety of the equipment under full load conditions, and regularly recorded the operation status of the power supply line and equipment, load conditions and contact temperature. At the same time, focus on the investigation and monitoring of transformers, distribution boxes, switch cabinets, etc., analyze possible abnormalities and defects, and do a good job in power protection to ensure the safe and stable operation of power distribution facilities during the Asian Games.

At the water supply full pressure test site, the staff came to the top floor and took water samples in the room according to the regulations.

“The purpose of this water supply full pressure test is to test whether the water supply system can meet the water demand of the customer group during the peak period during the event, to test whether the water pressure and flow at the most unfavorable point are up to standard, and to pass the test to the water supply system during the game. Carry out cleaning and disinfection.” He Junjie, the water, electricity and gas supply guarantee commissioner of the Asian Games Village, introduced that in the test of the day, the pressure, flow rate, water quality and other indicators met the requirements of the competition.

The test activity was led by the Asian Games Village Municipal Security Center, Property and Information Technology Center, and fully supported by Xiaoshan Power Supply Company and Xiaoshan Environmental Investment Group.

With the support of Hangzhou Zhongran City Gas Development Co., Ltd. and the pipe gallery center, the pipe gallery of the Asian Games Village Community was officially ventilated on the 10th. After confirming whether there is a gas leak in the pipeline, the staff of the gas company conducted an ignition test, which indicated that the gas pipeline of the Asian Games Village was smoothly ventilated according to the time node.

Prior to this, the Municipal Security Center of the Asian Games Village actively communicated with China Gas and the Pipe Gallery Center, conducted field surveys, and coordinated the ventilation issues of the pipe gallery through a meeting on March 29, clarified the ventilation and ignition specifications, and proposed rectification requirements for equipment that did not meet the specifications. The person in charge has established a contact system to provide a safe and stable operating environment for gas equipment and facilities in the village.