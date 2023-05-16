Home » Are the Swiss really “mouth heroes”?
Sports

Are the Swiss really “mouth heroes”?

by admin
Are the Swiss really “mouth heroes”?

The Swiss need a sense of achievement at the World Championships in Riga and Tampere. Because the memories of the silver medal of 2018 are fading. It’s a good thing that the cavalry from the NHL should be arriving soon.

The performance principle also applies to him: national coach Patrick Fischer.

Salvatore Di Nolfi / Keystone

The Latvian capital Riga is kissed by the evening sun when Patrick Fischer says an amazing sentence on Thursday evening: “I know that this won’t last forever, so I’m just enjoying it.” The tonality sounded remarkably similar to that of autumn. At that time, the coach of the Swiss national ice hockey team told the NZZ: “At some point we have to make a breakthrough. Otherwise another coach will have to try it.”

See also  Vatican cricket team plays in Malta, boosts friendship - Vatican News Vatican

You may also like

Draw against Nuremberg – Magdeburg celebrates relegation

Juve, Pogba’s season between injuries and appearances

Football broadcast: Investors offer 1.8 billion euros for...

Premier League: the most valuable roses in the...

NBA professional Ja Morant can probably be seen...

Cannes Film Festival 2023: at the start with...

The Zhejiang Men’s Basketball Super League is about...

NBA draft: San Antonio Spurs can select super...

Inter in the Champions League 2023 final: tickets...

Defeat in Hanover – Darmstadt’s promotion celebration is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy