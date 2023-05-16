Are the Swiss really “mouth heroes”?

The Swiss need a sense of achievement at the World Championships in Riga and Tampere. Because the memories of the silver medal of 2018 are fading. It’s a good thing that the cavalry from the NHL should be arriving soon.

The performance principle also applies to him: national coach Patrick Fischer. Salvatore Di Nolfi / Keystone

The Latvian capital Riga is kissed by the evening sun when Patrick Fischer says an amazing sentence on Thursday evening: “I know that this won’t last forever, so I’m just enjoying it.” The tonality sounded remarkably similar to that of autumn. At that time, the coach of the Swiss national ice hockey team told the NZZ: “At some point we have to make a breakthrough. Otherwise another coach will have to try it.”