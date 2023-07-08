Are there animals that don’t sleep? Here are the different sleep times of some species

There are breeds that love to sleep and others that hardly ever sleep or in any case need very limited rest.

Apparently this one characteristic he biological need is determined by a number of factors such as the temperature of the ecosystem, the need for predators to remain active, and even the inability to settle down comfortably for sleep.

The giraffe sleeps only 10 minutes (velvetpets.it)

Animals domestic e wild even of the same breed they don’t have the same rhythms and schedules, on average those who live at home sleep more, also because they can live peacefully, there are no unexpected events or external attacks and therefore they are calmer and more relaxed.

Animals that sleep little

Between animals that really sleep a lot there is for example the sloth, but in this case it is the circumstance given by its diet and its metabolism, it is not a question of a choice. Analyzing animals, from mammals to insects, it has been possible to ascertain that everyone has a form of rest even if different from what we mean. Even primitive beings have sleep patterns.

The shark can sleep and swim at the same time (velvetpets.it)

Among animals that sleep little there is definitely there giraffe who in fact dedicates two hours a day to rest, sleeping standing up and for only 10 minutes per session. Another animal to sleep little is the cavallo who sleeps upright for an average of three hours a day but only achieves REM sleep. If the horse is in a safe and quiet place, it sleeps even when lying down.

The sheep Housekeepers sleep for a few hours, an average of 4 hours a day and they wake up easily so there must be a very special condition to favor rest. The donkey sleeps about three hours a day and does so while standing. The shark instead he manages to sleep while moving, this is one of the most amazing features of this animal. Its body does not have a bladder, so if it were to stop movement, it would sink, furthermore it has no structures to protect the gills and without movement it would not be able to breathe. To sleep better then they move towards sea ​​currents, for the flow of the sea to do the work while they rest.

Il dolphin they sleep in 30-minute intervals near the surface to breathe, but when they rest their brains stay active this way they are always vigilant and respect the 30 minutes of autonomy they have in the water. There whale he can sleep up to an hour underwater but in all he manages to rest two hours a day. There frigate maggiore it is a singular bird because it sleeps with one eye open. It is even able to fly while sleepingin this way a part of the brain remains active and a part rests. The elephant instead it is among the animals that sleep less, it stays awake even for 48 hours in a row.

