In the Chalkidiki peninsula there are perhaps the most beautiful beaches in Greece, but few know it and very few frequent them. That’s why it’s worth going there in this summer 2023, especially in the months of June and July.

And decide if they are the most beautiful in Greece, but also look at those of Lefkada and those of Milos, the most beautiful island in the world.

Are there the most beautiful beaches in Greece in Chalkidiki? Photo

To reach Chalkidiki, just fly to Thessaloniki and then move south. You can explore the three fingers of the peninsula: Kassandra (the liveliest), Sithonia (the wildest) or Mount Athos (the monastic republic reserved for men only).

but you can also travel to the coast of Macedonia, which reserves other surprises, with immaculate and often deserted beaches. if you are looking for a place away from the crowds to spend your holidays in summer 2023, Chalkidiki is a crazy destination.

