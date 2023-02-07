Home Sports “Are you asking me why I have a m…?”- TV Courier
New defeat for Valencia by Rino Gattuso who lost 1-0 at Valladolid, in the 19th day of the Spanish Liga. For Gattuso’s team, third defeat in the last four games and the standings are starting to get dangerous, with the relegation zone only two points away.

A bad moment for the coach who had already shown all his nervousness in the press conference that preceded the match against Real Valladolid. Gattuso took it out on a Spanish journalist who asked him why he was so gloomy: «Have you ever played football? – he attacked – I’m 45 years old, I’ve been a coach for 10 years and I’ve played for 20 years. I’ve been in football for 30 years and in your opinion I should come to the press conference smiling and happy after a performance like yesterday’s (against Athletic Bilbao)? I have a face of m… because I lost 3-1 in a quarter-final!».

