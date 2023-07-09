Are you coming to The North Face Cortina Outdoor Summer Camp?

The North Face invites mountain and outdoor enthusiasts to its “Cortina Outdoor Summer Camp”. On 29 July the brand organizes, in collaboration with Cortina360 and with the patronage of the Municipality of Cortina and the Cortina Hoteliers Association, a rich program of activities ranging from climbing to trekking, through trail running and via ferrataas well as an evening talk dedicated to the theme “Present and future of mountain sport”.

Cortina Outdoor Summer Camp by The North Face

The protagonists of this day will be some athletes from The North Face Team and Anna Boschiniyoung member of the Explorer team.

The day, which will begin at 7.30, foresees both “advanced” and “beginner” level activities: trail running enthusiasts will have the opportunity to run with the champion from Aosta Henri Aymonod vertical trail champion.

Those who instead want to try their hand at climbing cannot miss the appointment with Stefano GhisolfiItalian climbing champion protagonist of extraordinary feats, such as the recent Excalibur at Drena and the Spanish climber brothers Iker ed Eneko Poureturning from the enterprise on the Trango II, in Paskistan. Anna Boschini instead he will lead the trek to discover the Lastoi del Formin route. To complete the program, also the via ferrata experience (Nuvolau and Averau for the begginers, Col di Bos and Lagazuoi for the advanced session).

Talk, djset e tanto outdoor

All the athletes will also be protagonists of the talk “Present and future of mountain sports” which will be held at 19.00 at the Cortina360 gym.

We will talk about sport and the mountains and how the way of living it has changed in recent years also due to climate change. An exchange of views between athletes and professionals of different generations.

The complete program of the day of July 29 and all the information and how to register are available on EventBrite.

The participation in outdoor activities is completely FREE upon registration.

For refreshments and the afternoon DJ set, those wishing to participate are required to pay a participation fee of €15 to be paid locally on the day of the event directly to Cortina360°”

