Are you ready for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

There you go, 2024 is here, or almost. And in seven months, on July 26, the ships will set sail on the Seine for an opening ceremony of the Olympic Games that France announces is unlike any other. Expected, criticized or hoped for, the Paris 2024 Games will begin. And just to warm you up, in view of this event which will put the French capital in the spotlight and the magnifying glass of critics – and in order to have some elements to bring during the New Year’s Eve debates – here are twenty questions to prepare for better the big sporting event of the year.

Service Sports

The contributions area is reserved for subscribers.

Subscribe to access this discussion space and contribute to the discussion.

Subscribe

Share this: Facebook

X

