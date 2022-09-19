Original title: Determined to start?Wu Lei attended the pre-match press conference Lecco: There are no more excuses

Tomorrow night, Beijing time, the Chinese Super League will play the 16th round of the make-up match. Henan Songshan Longmen played against Shanghai Haigang at home. The pre-match conference was attended by Haigang head coach Lecco and Wu Lei, who had just returned to the team.

Lecco said: “Three new arrivals have made our team better, which has given the team full confidence that we can perform better than the first 15 league games.”

Lecco believes that the team has run out of excuses. “With the addition of new players, the quality of training has improved, and everyone has a healthy competition to be able to play. Now there is no reason or excuse, the team has a very good team, and everyone needs to train hard and work hard on the field. , to win every next game.”

When it comes to the running-in of signings, Lecco thinks it will take some time. “New players need a certain amount of time to slowly reach the best training state and achieve a best run-in with the team, and in terms of physical fitness, there have been no official games for a long time or even months before, so they need time to reach the best. in good condition.”

“But I want to emphasize once again that we have no excuses now, and I also really like some of the things I have seen so far. The only thing that needs to be done is to work hard in the game and win every game.” Lecco said .

Talking about the opponent Songshan Longmen, Lecco said: “Henan is our direct competitor in the standings and in the rankings, which also makes tomorrow’s game very important. We look forward to the team showing a new look and a new look in this game. Weather, play our own thing.”

Wu Lei said: "Actually, I came back after more than three years after I left. I feel that there is no strange place to train with the team. Everything is the same. The atmosphere of the team is very good, everyone is very positive, and it is also very happy for me. Back to the team. As the coach said earlier, the quality of our training is very good, and I personally have confidence in the whole team." (Pei Li)





