2023 is a milestone year for arena, global swimwear brand. Founded in 1973, the brand celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and honors this historic landmark with a new brand campaign inspired by its “Planet Water” manifesto.

Over the course of 50 years, arena’s ties to the world of swimming, established through technical partnerships and financial support, have spanned the spectrum, from grassroots levels to National Federations, as well as the Olympics and World Championships. Underlying this bond is a shared love of water sports and a desire to improve everyone’s quality of life by promoting and fostering an active lifestyle, in and out of the water. This is the essence on which the foundations of Planet Water are based.

“Planet Water reflects an evolution from the brand’s previous ‘Water Instinct’ mantra and celebrates the essential element that unites us, both as human beings and as lovers of water sports,” he says Kamila PilweinGlobal Marketing Director. “The new campaign highlights this shared connection and embraces life in and out of the water as a lifestyle; we are united by water”.

The Planet Water Brand Statement, created in collaboration with the Italian agency Macsiotti, is aimed at all those who have a special bond with this precious source of life, showing how it connects us, both physically and emotionally. Driven by a passion for water sports, the arena community feels at home in the water; it is his natural element, in which he lives with confidence. Whether in the pool, in a river, lake or in the ocean, the people of arena feel involved and are unconditionally at ease in their natural habitat: the water.

In conjunction with the international celebration of this shared natural element, arena launches the Planet Water campaign on World Water Day, 22 March 2023, with a first flight until the end of April.

The creativity for the Planet Water omnichannel campaign, shot in September 2022 in Barcelona, ​​sees the presence of many athletes from the arena Elite Team, as well as lifestyle ambassadors. Among the protagonists present:

• David Popovici: World champion in 100m and 200m freestyle and current record holder

world championship in the 100m freestyle

• Nicolò Martinenghi: world champion in the 100m breaststroke

• Jessica Long: 29 times Paralympic medalist

• Leonie Beck: world champion in the 6 km open water

• Zsuzsanna Jakabos: Hungarian Olympic champion

• Sarah Sjöström: campionessa Olimpica (2016) nei 100 m breaststroke

• Natalie Hinds: Olympic champion 4x100m freestyle and World champion 4x100m medley relay

In collaboration with the communication agency MindSharearena has developed an in-depth communication strategy around the Planet Water brand platform in the key markets of Italy, Germany, France and the United States.

The campaign includes a full set of programmatic digital assets, as well as above-the-line TV (15”) and print advertising formats targeting different consumer groups, “Active Sportspeople” e “Conscious Consumers”, who share a bond for an aquatic lifestyle in all its various expressions.

Complementing this vision, arena has also directed Planet Water’s message and creative inspiration towards exclusive lifestyle and casual wear, as well as in relation to technical, high-performance products that are synonymous with the heritage and DNA of the brand.

The details of the campaign have been visible since 22 March on the dedicated landing page with the official hashtag #PlanetWater. Print tools will be distributed among sponsored clubs and pools and will be used in POP materials to be displayed at sales booths and arena stores.