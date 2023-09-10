Home » Arena resigns as MLS club coach after allegations
Arena resigns as MLS club coach after allegations

by admin
Former US team boss Bruce Arena has resigned as coach of the New England Revolution football club following allegations against him. The 71-year-old is being investigated by the North American league MLS amid allegations that he made “insensitive and inappropriate” comments. His club accepted the resignation of Arena, who has been on leave since August 1st, on Saturday. Details of the allegations are not known.

Arena said in a statement that the investigation was a tough and difficult process for him and his family. “I know I made some mistakes,” the coach admitted. He now wants to take time to think and take corrective steps. The decision was not easy for him, emphasized Arena, who has worked for New England Revolution since May 2019. The previous interim coach Richie Williams remains on the bench.

As a coach, he was a five-time MLS champion, but never with the club from near Boston. He coached the US team twice and reached the World Cup quarter-finals in South Korea in 2002.

