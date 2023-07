In the latest episode of his podcast, former All Star Gilbert Arenas discussed Bol Bol’s prospects in the new Phoenix Suns: “What will he bring? The same thing that brings every other team, disappointments. Incredible talent, but he doesn’t use it. Have you ever seen a really beautiful girl with a bad temper? She loses all attractiveness for her character. He’s like a pretty girl with a bad temper.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook