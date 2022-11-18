Home Sports Arezzo, 16-year-old footballer died after illness in training
Arezzo, 16-year-old footballer died after illness in training

Arezzo, 16-year-old footballer died after illness in training

A 16-year-old boy died last night in hospital in Arezzo after being rushed to hospital for an illness he accused on the Laterina football field while he was training.

The illness

According to reconstructions, the boy would have complained of sudden dizziness during a training session. The session was immediately interrupted and an ambulance was called which accompanied the 16-year-old to the hospital; the boy later died in the emergency room. The 16-year-old lived in Levanella di Montevarchi (Arezzo) but played for Arno Laterina, about fifteen kilometers from home.

The controls

According to what emerges, the 16-year-old had a regular certificate of fitness for competitive sports. On Thursday afternoon, while he was being rescued on the Laterina sports field, his family was immediately notified. In the Arezzo hospital, however, the boy died due to the rapid deterioration of his clinical conditions. Medical tests are underway to reconstruct the causes of death. “We are close and we express our sincere condolences to the family, to the Arno Castiglione Laterina club, to all the young players for the sudden loss of their dear teammate,” the Municipality of Laterina Pergine Valdarno wrote in a note.

November 18 – 4.23pm

