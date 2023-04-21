Arezzo-Pianese is the challenge of challenges from an exquisitely football point of view. In fact, the amaranths need a victory to definitively remove the second in the standings which is Pianese and these three points, for the boys led by mister Indians, could mean the mathematical achievement of Serie C.

The eye catcher at the Stadium City of Arezzo is that of great occasions, with more than 6,000 spectators present, which is a really important figure for the category. Almost all of faith amaranth the public, with the exception of a handful of guests. As the teams enter the field, the Curva presents itself with the waving of banners accompanied by many flags and I must say that, in its simplicity, the glance is truly impressive.

Ready away and the guests take the lead but the Minghelli he doesn’t break down and incites with truly impetuous choirs and clapping followed by the waving of the stupendous flags. In the meantime, Arezzo manages to straighten the match and even take the lead at the end of the first 45 minutes.

In the second half there was a show in the stands and Arezzo which brings the scoring to three while the minutes remaining to the whistle flow inexorably with the eleven on the pitch controlling the game and the fans in the stands waiting for the end of the match to celebrate and then move into the city ​​center to celebrate this long-awaited, hoped-for and finally won promotion.

Welcome back to Arezzo, welcome back to the people of Arezzo.

Sauro Subbiani